The Tax Agency in the Balearics has delegated responsibility for the collection of capital gains on properties in a majority of Mallorca's municipalities.

Data from the Tax Agency indicate that there were 6,052 transfers in these municipalities (plus one in Ibiza) in the first six months of this year. These attracted 4.2 million euros in capital gains. For the same period of 2019, there were 9,059 transfers and capital gains of close to seven million euros.

While these figures are down compared with pre-pandemic 2019, they are also below those for 2021, when capital gains revenue was just over five million euros, and only slightly up on the January-June period of 2020, with 4.13 million euros from more transfers (7,206).

The municipalities in Mallorca are: Alaro, Ariany, Banyalbufar, Binissalem, Buger, Bunyola, Campanet, Campos, Consell, Deya, Esporles, Estellencs, Felanitx, Fornalutx, Lloseta, Llucmajor, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall, Maria de la Salut, Pollensa, Porreres, Puigpunyent, Sant Joan, Santa Margalida, Santa Maria del Cami, Santanyi, Ses Salines, Son Servera and Valldemossa. In addition, there is Sant Antoni de Portmany in Ibiza.

Notably absent from this list are, for example, Andratx, Calvia and Palma.