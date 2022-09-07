On June 27, the Balearic government approved the text of a new law for the "conservation of environmental importance". This has to be taken to parliament, and interested parties have had the chance to present their submissions prior to the parliamentary process. The CAEB Confederation of Balearic Business Associations and the associations representing builders and developers have filed their submissions and want much of it to be amended or withdrawn completely.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.