On October 22, 1988, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were greeted by brilliant sunshine and a crowd of more than 500 flag-waving admirers, when they arrived at Palma's Dique del Oeste on board the royal yacht Britannia.

It was a perfect start to the royal couple's visit to Mallorca and for a three-day stay as guests of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.

The Queen was in Mallorca to relax during what was otherwise an official state visit to Spain. And relax is what she did, the royal Renault giving the press the slip and, as the Bulletin reported, leaving "loyal subjects who had been awaiting the royal arrival for hours" to pack up and go home from the Marivent Café by the Marivent Palace where they had expected to see the Queen.

Other loyal subjects had been camping out with "ham sandwiches and flasks of tea". Mrs. Tellwright from Hanley and her friend Mrs. Machin had started waiting at 8am. They had missed breakfast but "with a bit of luck" they would be back in time for tea.

It is not known if Mrs. Tellwright ever actually saw the Queen. Or if the Uptons from Birkenhead did. They had started waiting slightly later (8.30). If they didn't get to see the Queen, they would have "lost a full day's holiday for nothing" and would "look very silly".