The Balearic environment ministry has sent another letter to the national directorate for the coasts, insisting that the Costas Authority once and for all withdraws concession for the use of the Ses Fonts de n'Alís beach bar in Cala Mondragó. This is the only way to allow the order for the chiringuito to be demolished.

The processing of all this goes way back to 2008, so the Costas have had fourteen years to definitively "resolve" the situation regarding the concession for the bar, which is now closed.

In January this year, the Costas delegation in the Balearics requested a new report from the Balearic government. For the second time, the environment ministry issued an "unfavourable" report. Meantime, the Mondragó Nature Park plan for the management of natural resources had come into force.

This plan referred to the beach bar. The director-general for natural spaces, Llorenç Mas, explains that "this concrete construction has been damaging the already poor condition of the dunes system in the area". "This was why we requested its demolition, so that the dunes area could be regenerated. Once this returns to normal, the management plan foresees that a new beach bar - demountable and made of wood - can be set up a little further from the beach."

The delay by the Costas, Mas adds, "makes it impossible to take the necessary measures for the restoration of the natural environment in Ses Fonts de n'Alis". The latest letter was sent to the national directorate on September 1.