Around twenty past four on Sunday afternoon, the Queen's cortege that had left Balmoral some six hours earlier arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

People lined the Royal Mile to witness the arrival of the hearse. The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard for Scotland. The coffin was greeted with a guard of honour before being carried into Holyroodhouse, watched by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. It will proceed to St Giles' Cathedral on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, there were large crowds in London to greet the King and the Queen Consort as they arrived at Buckingham Palace.