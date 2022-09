The President of the Balearics, Francina Armengol, today signed the book of condolence for the death of the Queen, at the British Consulate in Palma.

Armengol expressed her “heartfelt condolences” on behalf of the Balearic government to the British people.

The President also sent “a big hug” to the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott; to the Consul General of the Balearics, Lloyd Millen and to the British community living in the Balearics.

She was greeted by the British Vice Consul to the Balearics Lucy Gorman.