Hopes that 2022 would be the best ever holiday season in Mallorca were dashed this morning with Palma airport reporting a six percent fall in the number of international passengers. In August an estimated 1.2 million Germans and 800,000 Britons passed through the airport. There was a big rise in the number of mainland visitors which helped counterbalance the big drop in foreign visitors.

When you take into account all traffic (both domestic and international) an estimated four million passengers passed through the airport 2.8 percent less compared to August 2019.

So far this year almost 20 million passengers have passed through Palma airport, five percent less than in 2019.

If you take into account all these figures it is highly unlikely that Mallorca will welcome as many tourists in 2022 as it did in 2019 despite forecast of the "best ever season..."