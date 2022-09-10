The CEO of Mallorca-based Meliá Hotels International, Gabriel Escarrer, has described this summer as "memorable" and as "one of the best tourist seasons" in the group's history.

On his LinkedIn profile, Escarrer highlights a "very positive" balance this summer in the main Spanish holiday destinations. There has been recovery of levels prior to the pandemic in terms of occupancy as well as in the mix of the different markets and prices.

He notes that a reduction in the length of stays had been expected, but that the average stay has in fact remained the same in 2022 or even increased slightly. This has been the case in the Balearics, Tenerife and Fuerteventura. "This trend has gone hand in hand with the return of family tourism, especially in destinations such as Alicante, Andalusia, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Minorca and Mallorca."

Escarrer adds that there has been growth in demand for luxury and superior rooms and suites. This hasn't only occurred in the traditionally 'premium' destinations such as Marbella. It has also happened on the Costa Blanca and in the Canaries and the Balearics. With regard to "last minute" reservations, there has been "extraordinary growth" in the British market.

He points to increased diversification of tourist markets of origin and anticipates that Meliá will achieve similar occupancy and results this September as in 2019, thus "completing a very positive third quarter".