Last Sunday, a 21-year-old woman, Alba Palacios, died after being thrown from a motorbike on which she was a passenger. It has emerged that the rider of the bike tested positive for cannabis, even though he didn't display symptoms of being under the influence of the drug. Saliva samples have been sent to a toxicology laboratory in Barcelona for further analysis. The man has meanwhile deleted his Instagram profile after receiving threats.
