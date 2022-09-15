Last Sunday, a 21-year-old woman, Alba Palacios, died after being thrown from a motorbike on which she was a passenger. It has emerged that the rider of the bike tested positive for cannabis, even though he didn't display symptoms of being under the influence of the drug. Saliva samples have been sent to a toxicology laboratory in Barcelona for further analysis. The man has meanwhile deleted his Instagram profile after receiving threats.

The accident occurred around 6.40pm on the MA-10 highway between Esporles to Banyalbufar. The rider lost control of the bike on a bend, and the woman was thrown against a rock by the side of the road.

Alba Palacios was a promising boxer. She was a member of the JM Fighters gym in Magalluf. The Balearic Boxing Federation will pay tribute to her at its next event - on September 25 at the Son Angelats sports centre in Soller.