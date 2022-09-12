A 21-year-old woman died on Sunday evening following a motorbike accident on the Esporles to Banyalbufar road in the Tramuntana.

The accident around 6.40pm. The woman, a passenger on a powerful bike, was thrown from the bike against a rock when the rider lost control on a bend. She had been with a group of friends on other bikes. They tried to revive her while waiting for the emergency services, who were unable to do anything to save her life.

The rider of the bike was unharmed. Psychological assistance is being given to family and friends of the woman.