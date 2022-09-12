Guardia Civil traffic control in the Tramuntana (Archive image). | Javier Jiménez
Esporles12/09/2022 09:17
A 21-year-old woman died on Sunday evening following a motorbike accident on the Esporles to Banyalbufar road in the Tramuntana.
Guardia Civil traffic control in the Tramuntana (Archive image). | Javier Jiménez
A 21-year-old woman died on Sunday evening following a motorbike accident on the Esporles to Banyalbufar road in the Tramuntana.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.