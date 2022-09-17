On Thursday, the National Police arrested four men - Romanian, aged 25 to 41 - following a brutal assault on a doorman who works at an establishment in Arenal.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the four were in the club and were warned by the doorman about their behaviour. After he finished work, he was approached by a group of eight people. Among them, they were carrying a knife and an iron bar, which was left at the scene. The doorman was struck numerous times and suffered injuries to his head, hands and legs.

The group left the scene in two cars, one of which was stopped by police. The four in the car had blood stains.