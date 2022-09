One-time bank offices on the Avda. Sant Ferran that are opposite the Palma police headquarters are now home to squatters. This squat is a place for drug dealing. The police know this, the residents know this. It is also a place where minors who have escaped from detention centres are known to have found refuge.

On Wednesday night around 11pm, there was a fight in the street involving several people. The National Police established that it had started as the result of an argument between a drug dealer and a customer. The dealer, aged 18, was arrested.

Officers went into the squat, where they found knives and simulated pistols as well as hash, marijuana and ecstasy pills.