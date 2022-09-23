The Socialist president of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, announced today that she will run again for the presidency in the forthcoming local elections.

In a letter and a video addressed to party members, the PSIB, Balearic Socialist Party, secretary general thanked the members for their confidence “to encourage her to take this step”.

“Only together can we guarantee four more years of progressive policies in the Balearics,“ she said.

Armengol expressed her willingness to “give her all” to revalidate the socialist majorities and achieve them where they do not exist, and to continue applying “courageous” measures, to continue building a society with values that are fairer and more equal.

“Over the past seven years we have always been by the side of the people of Mallorca, Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera, but we still have a lot to do, and it won’t be done without us,” she said.

The leader of the socialists in the Balearics highlighted “the unstoppable transformation process” that began in 2015 thanks to the institutions where the PSIB governs.

“We have faced a pandemic that we have overcome thinking about people’s health, but today we are leaders in economic growth and job creation and this is the best starting point to face the consequences of an unjust war in Europe,” she said.