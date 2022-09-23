British luxury yacht-builder, Oyster, will be unveiling its latest model, the Oyster 495, in Palma next month. The event will take place will take place on October 7 and 9 at the Real Club Nautico in Palma.

Recently nominated for European Yacht of the Year, according to Oyster the 495 combines innovative design, excellent sailing characteristics, quality materials and superb British craftsmanship in a thoroughly modern 50 foot bluewater sailing yacht. It has a price tag of about 1.2 million pounds.

Oyster has always been a thoroughly British brand. Even during the company’s beginnings, when a lot of its boat building was subcontracted out, production was always awarded to other British yards. The most notable of these were Landamores in Hoveton (Wroxham) who were responsible for the majority of Oysters produced. Only a couple of models in the company’s history have ever been built outside the UK.

Palma is the last stop on a European tour for the new 495 before it heads across the Atlantic.