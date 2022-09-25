The Guardia Civil report the arrests of two men, aged 33 and 34, and a 23-year-old woman for robbery and fraud.

The three smashed the window of a car that was parked on Avda. Jaime I in Santa Ponsa and stole a wallet. Credit cards were then used for various purchases.

Following notification of the robbery, the Guardia Civil located the businesses where payments had been made, checked security camera images and identified the perpetrators.

One of the men had a restraining order to stay away from the woman, while there was a warrant out for her arrest.