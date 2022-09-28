During the rush hour on Wednesday morning, there was an accident on the Inca motorway when one car went into the back of another. This accident in itself was enough to result in long queues of traffic forming, but the situation was aggravated by a second accident. This one was because of rubbernecking - looking at the first accident and not paying attention to the road.

The Guardia Civil say that hundreds of drivers were trapped in the traffic jam, the accidents having happened between Binissalem and Santa Maria in the Palma direction.