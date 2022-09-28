During the rush hour on Wednesday morning, there was an accident on the Inca motorway when one car went into the back of another. This accident in itself was enough to result in long queues of traffic forming, but the situation was aggravated by a second accident. This one was because of rubbernecking - looking at the first accident and not paying attention to the road.
Rubbernecking accident causes long jams on Inca motorway
Also in News
- British driving licence deal could be "tied to agreement over Gibraltar"
- A night of heavy rain and destruction in Mallorca
- Hundreds gather in Palma to denounce "tourism intensification"
- Spanish fury over British paella sandwich! Follow our perfect paella recipe
- Work from home in Spain with a new five year VISA and you even get tax breaks!
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.