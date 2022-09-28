At 10am on Wednesday, the National Police broke into the bank branch by the Palma police headquarters which is being used as a squat.

The police were particularly interested in locating an individual known as 'La Chuqui'. She is known to live at the squat and is wanted in connection with several crimes of robbery with violence. In addition, it is understood that the police have evidence that others at the squat have been involved with more than 20 criminal offences.

Prior to the raid, officers from the National and Palma Police held a meeting to prepare a judicial report. This has been sent to the courts in Palma to seek authorisation to evict all the squatters as soon as possible for reasons of public safety.

Local residents have repeatedly lodged complaints regarding fights, noise and drugs at the squat.