Sunday was the church calendar day for the memorial of the Holy Guardian Angels, the patron of the National Police, who held their own celebrations in Mallorca on Tuesday.

It was the first celebration presided over by the new chief of the force in the Balearics, José Luis Santafé. As each year, the awarding of medals and distinctions was the most anticipated aspect for an event held at Palma's La Misericordia attended by some 700 people.

Among those honoured was the founder of what is now Meliá Hotels International, the group's president, Gabriel Escarrer Juliá, who very emotionally received a police merit medal with white badge.

The national government's delegate in the Balearics, Aina Calvo, highlighted the importance of the police in the fight against gender violence. She also thanked the force for its work with migrants. "There is a challenge of dealing with irregular migration in the best possible way, guided by law enforcement."