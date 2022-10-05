In the early hours of Wednesday morning, 52 migrants - all men - were detained either in Mallorca or off Cabrera.

At 1.16 am, eight were arrested in Cala Egos, Santanyí by the Guardia Civil and Santanyi police. At 1.28 am, 13 people were intercepted at Caló Beach in Sant Antoni del Arenal by Guardia Civil officers based in in Llucmajor.

At 2.45am, twelve migrants were picked up from the sea south of Cabrera. And at 3.41 am, a boat with a further nineteen was intercepted off Cabrera.