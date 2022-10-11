A total of 12 more migrants from North African have been located in Formentera after disembarking on Cala Saona beach, according to the Central Government Delegation.

This is the fifth boat to have arrived in the Balearics today, in addition to another one intercepted at 9:45 a.m. with around 20 migrants on board off Cabrera.

All the migrants are in apparent good health, and personnel from the Guardia Civil Maritime and Maritime Rescue have intervened.

Earlier today, nine other migrants were also intercepted after arriving in a boat in Formentera - including a woman - and another 44 who were intercepted during the night off Mallorca (near Cabrera and Cala Figuera).

This brings the total number of migrants arriving in the Balearics during the past 24 hours to 85.