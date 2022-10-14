Over the coming months, exhibitions of cars by international manufacturers will generate more than 25,000 hotel stays in Palma, leading the CEO of the Palacio de Congresos and president of the Mallorca Convention Bureau, Ramón Vidal, to say that Mallorca "is the ideal destination for car manufacturers to publicise new brands". In this regard, he highlights air connectivity, very competitive tourist facilities and a climate that is "perfect to come all year round".

Vidal adds that the forecast for exhibitions from this weekend until April "is positive". "This is why hotels in the Bay of Palma will benefit from these car launch presentations in terms of their occupancy and the levels of spending."

This weekend, the largest and most luxurious electric car on the market, the BMWi7, is being presented. Over three weeks, more than a thousand people from across Europe will come to the island to test out the car, which will compete with the Mercedes EQS and the Porsche Taycan. The Bay of Palma and Camp de Mar are the places chosen for this, and establishments will benefit accordingly.

Mercedes is another manufacturer who will be exhibiting in Palma - a new model will be presented from the end of January to the beginning of April.

Vidal points adds that during October there has been an increase in events and incentive trips by banks and by technology and food companies. "This positions us as one of the leading places in Spain and Europe for attracting MICE tourism."