These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 18 at 5am

Departure: October 18 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 18 at 5.05am

Departure: October 18 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 18 at 5.30am

Departure: October 18 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Baracelona

Arrival: October 18 at 5.30am

Departure: October 18 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 18 at 6am

Departure: October 18 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 18 at 6.15am

Departure: October 18 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 18 at 6.30am

Departure: October 18 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Mahon, Menorca

Arrival: October 18 at 7am

Departure: October 18 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 7.616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

Vessel: Marella Discovery

Origin: Palamos

Destination: Livorno

Arrival: October 18 at 7am

Departure: October 18 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 69.472

Flag: Malta

Length: 264

Vessel: Island Sky

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Cartagena

Arrival: October 18 at 8am

Departure: October 18 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 4.200

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 90

Vessel: Costa Smeralda

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Palermo

Arrival: October 18 at 8am

Deprature: October 18 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 185.010

Flag: Italy

Length:337

Vessel: Riviera

Origin: Cartagena

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 18 at 9am

Departure: October 18 at 7pm

Gross tonnage: 66.172

Flag: Marshall Islands

Length: 238

Vessel: Vision of the Seas

Origin: Ajaccio

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 18 at 11am

Departure: October 18 at 7pm

Gross tonnage: 78.717

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 279

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 18 at 10.15pm

Departure: October 19 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.