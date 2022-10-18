These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 18 at 5am
Departure: October 18 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 18 at 5.05am
Departure: October 18 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 18 at 5.30am
Departure: October 18 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Baracelona
Arrival: October 18 at 5.30am
Departure: October 18 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 18 at 6am
Departure: October 18 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 18 at 6.15am
Departure: October 18 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 18 at 6.30am
Departure: October 18 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Menorca
Arrival: October 18 at 7am
Departure: October 18 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: Marella Discovery
Origin: Palamos
Destination: Livorno
Arrival: October 18 at 7am
Departure: October 18 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69.472
Flag: Malta
Length: 264
Vessel: Island Sky
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: October 18 at 8am
Departure: October 18 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 4.200
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 90
Vessel: Costa Smeralda
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: October 18 at 8am
Deprature: October 18 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 185.010
Flag: Italy
Length:337
Vessel: Riviera
Origin: Cartagena
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 18 at 9am
Departure: October 18 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 66.172
Flag: Marshall Islands
Length: 238
Vessel: Vision of the Seas
Origin: Ajaccio
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 18 at 11am
Departure: October 18 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 78.717
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 279
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 18 at 10.15pm
Departure: October 19 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
