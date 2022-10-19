The president of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, has announced that the first high-occupancy vehicle lane on the island will be operational from November 2.

This will be on a 4.24-kilometre stretch of road between the airport and the Palacio de Congresos. Use of this lane, which will be clearly marked, will be prohibited to cars with one person and to vehicles weighing more than 3,500 kilos, as set out by the state regulations for this type of lane. This means that while van drivers will be able to use the lane, it will be off-limits to heavy goods vehicles.

Cars with two or more people will be able to use the lane as will cars with a V-15 disability sign as well as buses and coaches, motorbikes, taxis and emergency vehicles.

The aims are to encourage car-sharing in order to reduce the number of vehicles and to cut pollution and accidents. The Council's mobility councillor, Iván Sevillano, has said that around 66% of the vehicles on this stretch of road are single user. If this number is reduced by 20%, the lane will be deemed a success.