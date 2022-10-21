In association with the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival, the Bulletin is giving away five pairs of tickets to see Colm Meaney’s new film, There’s Always Hope, and Call Jane starring Sigourney Weaver.
Win tickets to the Evolution Mallorca Film Festival
Watch the Spanish premiere of Colm Meaney's new film
