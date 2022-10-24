The beaches were busy this weekend.

Humphrey CarterPalma24/10/2022 10:37
Today the Balearics is celebrating International Climate Change Day after an unusually warm, if not hot, October.

This weekend the Serra de Tramuntana had to endure more tropical nights - in Banyalbufar it was 28ºC at 06.00 on Sunday morning - and temperatures reached 30 degrees in some parts of the island.

This year’s International Climate Change Day is marked by even more reasons than ever to reflect on the harmful and devastating effects of climate change on the planet.

The Balearics are still enjoying the Indian Summer but meteorologists believe that the situation may change in the middle of this week with a drop in temperatures.

But, in the meantime, the beaches were packed over the weekend giving residents and tourists are welcome boost as we head into a trough winter.