If you are planning to come to Mallorca over the next few days, pack your sunscreen because the temperatures will be close to the 30 degrees mark as the autumn sun continues to bring joy to the island.
Wish you were here? 28 degrees Centigrade for the rest of the week in Mallorca
Beach weather in the final week of October!
2 comments
Well....not doing to badly either here in Ibiza...was 28 degrees today...and now its reading 24 degress....its 23'06 pm..... here...in my laundry room...AND it's a open a room/..NOT CLOSED...!!!
Most years are the same maybe not quite as warm as this October. I remember a good few years back it was hitting 30c well into middle of November. So nothing new really. Unless your trying to push the climate change agenda.