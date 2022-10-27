If you are planning to come to Mallorca over the next few days, pack your sunscreen because the temperatures will be close to the 30 degrees mark as the autumn sun continues to bring joy to the island.

Last Sunday you could have been forgiven for thinking that summer had returned - with packed beaches and people going for a refreshing dip. The word from the Palma Met Office is that the sunshine will continue until Tuesday with maximum temperatures of 28 degrees centigrade.

The unseasonably good weather has meant that the resorts are still busy with some businesses planning to delay their closure for the winter because of the sun.

This summer will go down in history as one of the hottest on record.

Maximum temperatures on Wednesday:

33 Pollença 32 Calvià 32 Sa Pobla 32 Santa María 32 Palma, Univ. 32 Son Bonet, Aerop. 32 Andratx, Sant Elm 32 Binissalem 32 Escorca, Lluc 31 Port de Pollença 31 Llucmajor 31 Colònia de Sant Pere 31 Sineu 31 Palma, Portopí 31 Porreres