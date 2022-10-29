Shortly before 10am on Saturday, emergency services were called to a fire at a block of flats on C. Reyes Católicos in Palma.

Firefighters and police evacuated thirty people, some of whom were trapped on the roof. No one was injured and the fire was out by around 11am. It started after a vehicle exploded in the underground car park at the building.

It would appear that there are squatters on two floors of the building, residents saying that they have caused frequent problems and that there have been thefts. There was anger with the squatters because of the fire, although there is no information linking them to it.