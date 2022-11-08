The Mallorca Strategy 2030 document, which was delivered to the Council of Mallorca in February this year, contains recommendations about seafront buildings that are at risk because of climate change.

The specialists from various backgrounds who have contributed to this document point to the examples of countries such as France which have approved plans for the strategic removal of buildings and infrastructure that may be affected by rising sea levels as a result of climate change. They are urging the Council of Mallorca to do something similar. In essence, the report argues, consideration should be given to removing or relocating buildings less than one hundred metres from the sea - both those by beaches and on cliffs.

The report suggests developing a specific strategic plan for dealing with extreme events as a consequence of climate change, e.g. flooding, and including specific measures in the Mallorca Territorial Plan. "Storms highlight the vulnerability of the coast to coastal phenomena. This is due to wild and uncontrolled urban planning, which will be aggravated by the effect of climate change. It is necessary to carry out a detailed study of the current situation and a long-term strategic withdrawal plan with its corresponding economic and legal study."

With this in mind, the report argues that there should be a pilot project for the recovery of the marine first line and dynamic beach dune. Clear in distinguishing their proposals from what is contained in the Coasts Law, referred to as "an aberration", they say that there shouldn't be building less than one hundred metres from a cliff's edge and that possible risks related to those buildings which exist should be assessed. In this regard, attention is drawn to building on the cliffs by the Malgrats mirador in Santa Ponsa.