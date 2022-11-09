Barcelona and Palma once again appear, for yet another year, in the ranking of the most visited cities in the world according to Mastercard’s Global Destination Cities Index, which ranks them according to the total number of arrivals of international visitors who stay overnight and cross-border spending.

Barcelona was visited by 9.09 million people, and Palma, 8.96 million.

In the case of Barcelona there is no difference in position in the ranking, occupying 17th place for the second year running, while Palma drops one position with respect to last year’s study, from 16th to 17th place.

According to the data provided by the American company, more than half of the cities are Asian, with Bangkok, in Thailand, in first place, continuing to lead the list for yet another year with 22 million visitors.

Despite the Asian predominance in the ranking, Paris and London are second and third respectively, both with 19 million visitors, which swap places with respect to last year. The last European city in this ranking is Milan, which is one place above Barcelona (16th).

The ranking is completed in order: Dubai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, New York, Istanbul, Tokyo, Antalya, Seoul, Osaka, Mecca, Phuket, Pattaya, Bali and Hong Kong, which represents a considerable growth in the Asia-Pacific region.