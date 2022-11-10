While Michael Schumacher is understood to be spending the winter at the family home near Andratx, Mallorca, the Ferrari in which Formula One legend won the 2003 world championship has been sold for nearly US$15 million at auction in Geneva.

“This remarkable car has achieved a world record price for a modern-era Formula One,” the Sotheby’s auctioneer said after the F2003-GA, Chassis 229 car went under the hammer for 13 million Swiss francs (US$13.2 million).

When taxes and fees were added on, the final price stood at 14.6 million francs (US$14.9 million), the auction house said late on Wednesday.

The previous record was held by another Schumacher-driven Ferrari, an F2001 model sold by Sotheby’s in New York in 2017 for US$7.5 million.

According to several media outlets the German has been living between homes in Switzerland and Mallorca for the last few years, properties between which he travels in a medical plane.

Now, it seems that the Schumachers have decided to live in Mallorca, in a mansion away from the press, which offers them the privacy, security and calm that both the family and the driver’s delicate health need.

The estate is fully adapted to Michael’s medical needs.

Everything suggests that ‘The Kaiser’ will need medical care for the rest of his life, but his actual state of health remains unknown.

Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since suffering serious injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.