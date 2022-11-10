It won't come as a great surprise that José Hila is the best paid mayor in the Balearics. Palma is by far the largest municipality, but at 60,002.60 euros (gross) in 2021 he was only slightly better paid than Rafa Ruiz (Ibiza, 59,539.76 euros) and Alfonso Rodríguez (Calvia 59,451.36).

The fourth highest salary for a mayor was €58,609.32 in Santa Eulària des Riu (Ibiza), followed by Sant Antoni de Portmany (also Ibiza) and Pollensa with 54,999.98 and 54,546.47 euros. Other salaries in Mallorca included Capdepera (€53,476.92), Campos (€52,999.94) and Marratxí (€52,322.48).

In certain instances, there were mayors who did not have 'exclusive dedication'. This was the case in Alcudia, for example, where Barbara Rebassa's salary was 14,281.42 euros. In June this year, she stepped down as mayor under an agreement for coalition administration. Her successor, Domingo Bonnín, has a salary similar to that of what Tomeu Cifre was receiving in Pollensa last year, and which is now paid to Cifre's coalition successor, Andrés Nevado.

For the mayor of a provincial/regional capital, Hila isn't paid as grandly as some others. In Barcelona, a much bigger municipality, Ada Colau's salary was 100,000.04 euros. In Alicante, with a population some 100,000 lower than Palma, Luis Barcala was paid 73,564.76.