The spokeswoman for Unidas Podemos on the Council of Mallorca, Magdalena Gelabert, has said that “we have to limit the number of vehicles entering Mallorca. Because betting on sustainability is betting on the future,” she explained.

Gelabert also stressed that “we are the European territory with the most vehicles per inhabitant: now is not the time to slacken off; we must commit to greener mobility”.

Hence why one of the proposals calls for an analysis of the capacity of infrastructures and the negative effects of excess vehicles in order to establish a limit on the number of cars entering the island.