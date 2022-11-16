Spain's Federation of Food Banks will once more have a campaign called 'Gran Operación Kilo' across the whole of the country. In the Balearics, this will be held from November 25 to 27, and the Food Bank in Mallorca is seeking 1,000 volunteers to help.

Various groups will be taking part in this campaign, and their approaches will differ - one will be collection of items at supermarkets.

For more information regarding the Food Bank in Mallorca, including volunteering, go to - www.bancodealimentosdemallorca.org

The Food Bank in Mallorca says: "We want to thank Mallorcan society for its solidarity despite the difficult times we are experiencing with runaway inflation." The organisation points to the increase in prices as a result of the health crisis and inflation. "The prices of all products have gone up - milk, rice, pasta, preserves by 30 and 40%."