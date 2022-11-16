It was a bitter sweet moment for Rafa Nadal at the ATP finals in Turin.

Rafa was eliminated from the ATP Finals as Casper Ruud beat American Taylor Fritz in their round-robin match in Turin on Tuesday, which also guaranteed that teenager Carlos Alcaraz would end the year as world number one. Rafa needed to win the tournament to take the rankings top spot from compatriot Alcaraz, but straight-set losses to Fritz on Sunday and Felix Auger-Aliassime earlier on Tuesday left him needing Ruud to lose in straight sets to keep his hopes alive.

But on a more positive note Rafa travelled to Turin with his wife Xisca "Mery" and their month old child, Rafa who was born in a Palma clinic. The family are expected to travel back to Mallorca today.

Rafa is expected to take part in a series of exhibition matches in South America later this year.