On Friday, November 18, preliminary work will start on the alterations to be made to Palma's Paseo Marítimo, the Balearic Ports Authority having met last week with those affected by the project, e.g. residents and businesses, and set out the schedule.

The preliminary work will involve demolishing pavements by the sea; this will last until Christmas. From January 9, the sea side of the road will be fenced off and parking will be prohibited, work having meanwhile been carried out to facilitate access to the Marqués de la Cènia car park and the Auditorium area. What is described as the "full traffic operation" is due to start on January 23. In other words, the preliminary work will have been completed so that other demolition for phase one of the project can commence.

There are three phases in all, which will overlap. If everything goes according to schedule the new Paseo Marítimo will be ready by October 2024.