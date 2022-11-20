Joan Carles March, specialist in public health and preventive medicine, points to temperature - heat or cold - having been a factor. In 2020, there were 288 excess deaths, 28 of which were attributable to temperature. In 2021, there were 746 excess deaths. Of these, sixty can be attributed to heat or cold. In 2022, there have so far been 1,436 excess deaths, of which 72 were due to temperature. March notes that the greatest numbers of excess deaths in 2022 have been in July (216) and August (228).
He believes that a reason for the excess mortality rate is the "health deficit", i.e. delays to appointments and "poor control" of chronic patients. Another is the "deterioration of health among vulnerable people who survived Covid".
In his view, "more surprising and disturbing are the data from 2021, when, and according to the Carlos III Health Institute, there was an excess of almost 25,000 deaths in Spain, the origin of which is not detailed". Another measurement system, Eurostat, indicates that excess mortality in Spain between March and June 2022 was higher than any other EU country - 48,000.
March says that there is a theory that the higher mortality has to do with the ability of the coronavirus to infect and to cause deaths of a vascular origin. He also notes that there are "some theories, widely disseminated on certain forums and that I do not believe, which suggest that the cause of excess mortality is due to complications derived from mass vaccination against Covid".
"Excess deaths in 2021 and in 2022 have given rise to much speculation. Ignorance leads to speculation, which is followed by rumour mills. In the end, there are theories for all tastes." This is a reason, however, why he considers that "a serious and complete investigation is urgently needed" into excess mortality rates.
3 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
So glad I am not jabbed! They will never find out the cause of the mass dying of course.
Nigel MaudeWhen you look at excess deaths, it's all deaths no matter what. I find it remarkle that the excess death has such an increase in Majorca. It is certainly NOT the same in all of Europe, which UK is part of, and the excess deaths were not extremely higher in many of te European countries and many did NOT jab children at all. Not uncommon of heart attacks, it has been going on even long before Covid inoculations. Why are you mixing two subjects together, one is excess deaths the other is gooming gangs, as awful as it is, not related to this subject.
This is not just Spain but the whole of Europe where the "jabbing" of children and under 50's proliferates when it it totally unnecessary. But to get any government to listen, when it is politically incorrect and big pharma are sponsoring politicians for the taxpayer to keep up this "jab, jab, jab". Over this summer noted in the Bulletin were a considerable number of swimming incidents where cardiac arrest of those under 50 were reported, no one questioned it then? Yes, it needs an enquiry, however like all government enquiries they take years, cost millions and recommendations ignored. Just look at the enquiries into the Pakistani grooming gangs in UK towns and cities, multiple enquiries, costing millions and the recommendations ignored, and no one except a handful brought to justice, oh yes, it is till a thriving business in most of those towns, and no doubt unexplained deaths will continue too.