A two-euro scam is sweeping across the Balearics and Spain and it is not the first time.
The Guardia Civil has issued a warning that Turkish lira is being put into circulation as if they were two euro coins.
Britons being warned about two-euro scam
Turkish coins are being slipped into the system
