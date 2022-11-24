The Balearic Health Service has reported eight more Covid deaths, although six occurred months ago and are now included in the statistics, and the other two occurred in November.

This brings the total number of Covid deaths in the Balearics to 1,596.

There are 71 patients in hospital with Covid (59 in Mallorca, seven in Ibiza and five in Minorca).

There are eight patients in intensive care (seven in Mallorca and one in Ibiza).

On Wednesday 62 new cases of Covid were detected in the Balearics, 52 in Mallorca, 8 in Ibiza and another 2 without geographical information.

The cumulative incidence rate for two weeks is 33 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Mallorca, the incidence rate for two weeks is 35 cases per 100,000, 26 in Ibiza, 19 in Minorca and 34 in Formentera.

The positivity rate of the diagnostic tests carried out is 11.2 % and the accumulated rate for the last week is 9.9 %.

87.3% of the population aged over 4, 977,033 people, have been fully vaccinated and 506,244 have received booster doses.