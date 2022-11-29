A mass of polar cold will affect the mainland over the next few days, leaving snow in the northern and central mountain ranges, as well as frost.

However, the deputy spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency in the Balearics (Aemet), Miquel Gili, said today that while the polar front will not hit the Balearics as badly as the mainland, it will suffer the effects of this unstable weather.

Maximum temperatures will be lower than usual for this time of year and are not expected to exceed 14º-16º; the norm is 17º-18º.

Gili said that it is going to be cold, very cold, but it will not be as intense as that expected on the mainland.

For Wednesday, November 30, the weather forecast in Mallorca is for cloudy intervals with the probability of isolated showers.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to around 4º when the usual are around 9º-10º; while daytime temperatures will remain unchanged.

On Thursday, the first day of meteorological winter begins, cloudy intervals are forecast with the probability of more isolated showers.

Temperatures will remain unchanged or may fall at night.

Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, Gili said that snow is not ruled out on the highest peaks of the island.