On Tuesday, there were traffic delays on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma because of initial work for the road's redesign. Jams weren't long, but traffic was slowed down by the closure of one lane.

The pavement on the sea side of the road is being demolished, the prelude to what will come in December, when work will be carried out to enable access to car parks. After the Christmas holidays, parking spaces will be eliminated.

Work on the project is due to last until October 2024. The Balearic Ports Authority and Palma town hall say that the work will not entail closures to traffic but that there will be detours.