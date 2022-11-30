On Tuesday, there were traffic delays on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma because of initial work for the road's redesign. Jams weren't long, but traffic was slowed down by the closure of one lane.
You think there are traffic jams Now just wait until the spring and when there is no more parking places it will be total Caos !!!