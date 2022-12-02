The third most Instagrammable marina in Europe is Club Náutico de Porto Cristo where tennis ace Rafa Nadal keeps his yacht. Rafa lives nearby with his wife Xisca and new baby, Rafa.

According to research by European based yacht charter group Catamaran Charter Croatia the marina's popularity stems from its charming yet luxurious character bringing in tourists and sightseers from across the globe.

The marina has a total of 52,280 posts on Instagram for #ClubNáuticodePortoCristo, and the average temperature in the winter is 10 degrees. The fourth most Instagrammable marina is also located on Mallorca, Port Adriano. The marina is extremely popular among luxurious yacht sailors, and relaxing cruises as its appearance is exceptionally beautiful. The marina has 41,589 posts in total on Instagram for #PortAdriano.

The analysis revealed that Porto Montenegro had the highest number of hashtags on Instagram, making it the most Instagrammable. The hashtag #PortoMontenegro has 173,309 posts on the platform to date. Porto Montenegro, situated in the beautiful, fortified town of Kotor, has an average Winter temperature of 9 degrees.