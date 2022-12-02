The third most Instagrammable marina in Europe is Club Náutico de Porto Cristo where tennis ace Rafa Nadal keeps his yacht. Rafa lives nearby with his wife Xisca and new baby, Rafa.
Rafa Nadal yacht club a hit on instagram!
New research has revealed the most Instagrammable European marinas for Winter sun
