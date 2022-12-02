A migrant paraglided from Morocco over a border fence into Spain's North African enclave of Melilla and eluded authorities, officials said. Two witnesses saw the paraglider drifting overhead while they were driving along the ring road surrounding the enclave and alerted police at 6:15 p.m. (1715 GMT), the Spanish government's representative in Melilla said in a statement.
The great escape in Spain!
Migrant uses para-glider to cross the border between Spain and Morroco
