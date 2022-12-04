These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: December 4 at 2am

Departure: December 4 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 67311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Cadiz

Arrival: December 4 at 5am

Departure: December 4 at 9.45pm

Gross tonnage: 71.304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: December 4 at 5.30am

Departure: December 4 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: December 4 at 6.30am

Departure: December 4 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 29.646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: December 4 at 7am

Departure: December 4 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: December 4 at 10.15pm

Departure: December 5 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: December 4 at 11pm

Departure: December 4 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 26.916

Flag: Spain

Length: 172

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.