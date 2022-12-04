The Guardia Civil arrested the man. (Archive image.) | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Felanitx04/12/2022 08:52
On Friday, the Guardia Civil arrested a 35-year-old Moroccan man, accused of having raped a 13-year-old girl.
