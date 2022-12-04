On Friday, the Guardia Civil arrested a 35-year-old Moroccan man, accused of having raped a 13-year-old girl.

Shortly before 9am, the girl, who is under social services care at a shelter for minors, was on her way to school when the man called down to her from an apartment. She knew the man. Thinking that he needed something, she went up to the apartment. Once inside, he apparently raped her.

It was half past nine when the girl left the apartment. On the street, she cried for help and collapsed. Neighbours went to her aid and the Guardia Civil were notified. The girl was taken to hospital and some hours later the man was arrested.

Officers searched his apartment and spoke to neighbours. It is understood that he does not have a criminal record.