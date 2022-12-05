The Provincial Maritime Service (SMP) of the Guardia Civil, Maritime Rescue and public safety patrols have intercepted a total of 33 immigrants who arrived in the south of Mallorca this morning in two small boats.

The rescue of the first of these boats, with 16 people from North Africa, took place at around 7 a.m. to the south of the Cabrera National Park, according to the Government Delegation in the Balearic.

Then at around 7.20 a.m.the patrols intercepted a further 17 people arriving by boat in the port of Colonia de Sant Jordi, in the municipality of Ses Salines, also in the south of Mallorca.

So far this year 151 small boats with 2,202 immigrants have been detected off the Balearic coast.

The last boat to reach the region arrived on 14 November, with 20 people on board.



During the whole of 2021, 164 boats with 2,402 migrants were registered on their arrival in the Balearics.