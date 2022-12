A 53-year-old Guardia Civil officer with the traffic division faces a prosecution request of 29 years and nine months for having paid two minors for sex.

He is accused of abuse, sexual propositions to minors through communication technologies, induction into prostitution, recruitment to make child pornography and possession of child pornography for his own use. An additional demand is that he pays a total of 60,000 euros compensation for moral damages.

The officer was arrested in April last year, the events dating back to September 2020, when he first made contact with a 15-year-old boy via a dating app. Following his arrest, it was discovered that he had contacted a 17-year-old in the same way. He knew that this boy had a 23% mental disability.