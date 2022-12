The Guardia Civil has arrested a 38-year-old British male at Valencia airport for drug trafficking after finding four kilos of hashish and two kilos of marijuana in his suitcase.

The discovery of the drugs and the arrest of the suspect took place in the operational baggage control area at Manises airport, when one of the security guards, while studying the contents of a man’s suitcase bound for the Balearics, detected some suspicious packages on the scanner.

After alerting the Guardia Civil, the agents checked the suitcase and found several plates of hashish divided into four kilograms and bags of packaged marijuana with a total weight of more than two kilograms.

The police arrested the man for a crime against public health (drug trafficking).