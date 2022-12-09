According to a market analysis by the Consubal consumers association in the Balearics, the cost of the average shopping basket has risen by 70% since December 2021.
Supermarket shop in Mallorca 70% more expensive than a year ago
The cost of electricity and fuel has been coming down
