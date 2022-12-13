"In view of the very serious events of the last few days, and until we get to the bottom of the matter, I am announcing the suspension of the EU-Qatar Friendship Group," said former Balearic leader Jose Ramon Bauza, now a European Member of Parliament, after Greek lawmaker Eva Kaili was stripped of her senior assembly post on Tuesday over allegations that World Cup host Qatar had bribed her to influence decision-making, charges she has denied. Kaili, one of 14 vice presidents in the parliament, was among four people arrested and charged in Belgium over the scandal that has triggered outrage in Brussels and risks damaging the European Union's image.
Former Balearics leader suspends Qatar friendship group as senior official is stripped of her post
Bribe allegations
"In view of the very serious events of the last few days, and until we get to the bottom of the matter, I am announcing the suspension of the EU-Qatar Friendship Group," said former Balearic leader Jose Ramon Bauza, now a European Member of Parliament, after Greek lawmaker Eva Kaili was stripped of her senior assembly post on Tuesday over allegations that World Cup host Qatar had bribed her to influence decision-making, charges she has denied. Kaili, one of 14 vice presidents in the parliament, was among four people arrested and charged in Belgium over the scandal that has triggered outrage in Brussels and risks damaging the European Union's image.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.