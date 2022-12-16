The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported that 192 new cases of COVID have been registered since Tuesday taking the total number of known cases in the islands to 312,814 since the start of the pandemic.

It should be recalled that after the entry into force of the new surveillance strategy against COVID-19, the cases reported correspond mainly to people with vulnerability criteria and those requiring hospital admission, and not to the total number of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

The data published by the Ministry of Health pay special attention to the infections recorded in the population aged over 60 and only show the cumulative incidence in this group.

In the Balearics 56,530 infections have been recorded in this age group since the pandemic began, and 115 since the last update on Tuesday.

As for the cumulative incidence rate in this age group, it stands at 89.42 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, after registering 227 cases in the last two weeks.

In more detail, in the 60-69 age group, the incidence is 64.45; in the 70-79 age group, 96.34 cases; and among those over 80, the cumulative incidence rate for 14 days is 137.74 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to health data, a total of 1,605 people have died from the disease in the Balearics, one during the past week, taking the death toll among the over-60s to 2.7 percent.

There are currently 79 patients admitted to hospitals on the islands for COVID-19, six of whom are in the ICU.

As for the coronavirus detection tests carried out between 6 and 12 December among the population over 60 years of age, a total of 607 PCR and 990 antigen tests were carried out, which puts the positive rate at 15.34 percent.